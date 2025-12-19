Cooper Flagg scored a team-high 23 points and ripped down 10 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 116-114 in overtime.

Flagg played a team-high 40 minutes and had 4 assists with 1 steal and 3 blocked shots.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Flagg who turns 19 on Sunday, has averaged 25.4 points per game over the last 8 games helping to lead Dallas win 6 of their last 8 games.

Dallas is now 11-17. They are back on the court on Saturday night, December 20th when they play at Philadelphia against the 76'rs

