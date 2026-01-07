Cooper Flagg Drops 20 Points as Mavericks Beat Kings 100-98 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg had a team-high 20 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 100-98 on Tuesday night, January 6th as Brandon Williams hit the game-winning 3-point shot with 33.9 seconds to play.
Flagg finished with 20 points on 8-15 shooting, playing 35 minutes. He had 8 rebounds and a team-high 6 assists. He also had a steal.
Check out his video highlights.
Dallas improves to 14-23. They return to the court on Thursday, January 8th when they play at Utah against the Jazz at 9 p.m.
You can vote daily for Cooper Flagg to play in the All-Star game thru January 14th HERE
Get our free mobile app
2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge