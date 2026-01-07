Cooper Flagg had a team-high 20 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 100-98 on Tuesday night, January 6th as Brandon Williams hit the game-winning 3-point shot with 33.9 seconds to play.

Flagg finished with 20 points on 8-15 shooting, playing 35 minutes. He had 8 rebounds and a team-high 6 assists. He also had a steal.

Check out his video highlights.

Dallas improves to 14-23. They return to the court on Thursday, January 8th when they play at Utah against the Jazz at 9 p.m.

You can vote daily for Cooper Flagg to play in the All-Star game thru January 14th HERE

