Cooper Flagg Scores 13 as Mavericks Beat Lakers 121-94 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg was one of five Dallas Mavericks' players in double-figures as the Mavs beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-94 in an exhibition game on Wednesday, October 15th.
The Newport, Maine native played 27:56 minutes and scored 13 points. He was 5-11 from the field and 0-2 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. He finished with 2 rebounds and 3 assists.
Check out the video highlights.
The regular season begins on Wednesday, October 22nd when the Mavericks play the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m.
