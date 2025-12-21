Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 121-114 on Saturday, December 20th.

Flagg played a team-high 37 minutes and finished with 24 points, tying him for the team-lead with Anthony Davis. Cooper was 8-16 from the field and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. He finished with 4 rebounds and 1 block.

Davis had a double-double with the 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Check out Cooper's highlights.

and post-game interview

Flagg and the Mavericks are 11-18. They return to the court on Monday, December 22dn when they play at New Orleans at 8 p.m.

