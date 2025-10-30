Cooper Flagg with Double-Double as Mavericks Beat Pacers 107-105 [VIDEO]
Two nights after a sub-par performance Cooper Flagg bounced back, logging a team-high 35 minutes and scoring a double-double as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Indianapolis Pacers 107-105 on Wednesday night.
Flagg finished with 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds. He was 6-11 from the field and a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. He added 4 assists and a block.
Check out the video highlights.
Dallas is now 2-3 and Indianapolis is 0-4.
Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks will travel to play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, November 1st at 10 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Peacock TV.
