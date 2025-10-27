Cooper Flagg had 22 points playing 29 minutes on Sunday night, October 26th as the Dallas Mavericks picked up their 1st win, beating the Toronto Raptors 139-129.

Flagg was 8-14 from the field, including going 2-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He ripped down 4 rebounds and had 4 steals and 1 blocked shot. He had 0 turnovers!

Check out the highlights!

in 3 games, Flagg is averaging 31.7 minutes per game and 16.7 points per game, with 6.3 rebounds per game and 3.3 assists per game.

Flagg and the Mavericks are back in action again on Monday night, October 27th when they host Oklahoma City. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. You can watch the game on Fubo or on NBA League Pass.

