Cooper Flagg Named 1 of 5 Finalists for John Wooden Award and to Wooden All-America Team

Maine's Cooper Flagg was named as 1 of 5 finalists for the John Wooden Award and to the Wooden All-America Team on Tuesday, April 1st. The award is given annually to the best college basketball player in the country.

Joining Cooper as finalists are

Johni Broome from Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr. from Florida

Mark Sears from Alabama

Braden Smith from Purdue

7 players were selected to the Wooden All-America Team. They include

Cooper Flagg from Duke

Johni Broome from Auburn

L.J Cryer from Houston

Kam Jones from Marquette

Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton

Chaz Lanier from Tennessee

John Tonje from Wisconsin

The 5 finalists for the Women's Wooden Award were announced on Wednesday morning. They include

Paige Bueckers from UConn

Lauren Betts from UCLA

Madison Booker from Texas

Hannah Hidalgo from Notre Dame

JuJu Watkins from Southern California

The Wooden Award Winners will be announced on April 11th.

You can hear the Duke-Houston Final Four game on Saturday night on 92.9 The Ticket.

