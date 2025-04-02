Cooper Flagg Named 1 of 5 Finalists for John Wooden Award and to Wooden All-America Team
Maine's Cooper Flagg was named as 1 of 5 finalists for the John Wooden Award and to the Wooden All-America Team on Tuesday, April 1st. The award is given annually to the best college basketball player in the country.
Joining Cooper as finalists are
- Johni Broome from Auburn
- Walter Clayton Jr. from Florida
- Mark Sears from Alabama
- Braden Smith from Purdue
7 players were selected to the Wooden All-America Team. They include
- Cooper Flagg from Duke
- Johni Broome from Auburn
- L.J Cryer from Houston
- Kam Jones from Marquette
- Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton
- Chaz Lanier from Tennessee
- John Tonje from Wisconsin
The 5 finalists for the Women's Wooden Award were announced on Wednesday morning. They include
- Paige Bueckers from UConn
- Lauren Betts from UCLA
- Madison Booker from Texas
- Hannah Hidalgo from Notre Dame
- JuJu Watkins from Southern California
The Wooden Award Winners will be announced on April 11th.
You can hear the Duke-Houston Final Four game on Saturday night on 92.9 The Ticket.
