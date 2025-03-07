Cooper Flagg Named Finalist for Julius Erving Award for Best Small Forward in Country

The awards are continuing to pileup for Duke freshman, and Newport, Maine native Cooper Flagg. On March 5th, Cooper was named one of the Top-5 Finalists for the Julius Erving Award for the Best Small Forward in the Country.

He joins RJ Luis Jr. of St John's, Ace Bailey of Rutgers, Jaxson Robinson of Kentucky and Chad Baker-Mazara of Auburn.

Cooper is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

Flagg and Duke will conclude the regular season on Saturday night, March 8th at 6:30 p.m. when they play at North Carolina. That game will be broadcast on ESPN

He had the "Cameron Crazies" chanting "One More Year" in his last regular season home game.