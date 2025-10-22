Are you ready to watch Cooper Flagg make his NBA Regular Season debut? The #1 draft pick will lead the Dallas Mavericks against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 22nd.

It will be a match up of Victor Wembanyama against Cooper Flagg!

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with the opening tip-off at 9:30!

In 4 exhibition games leading up to tonight's season opener, Cooper averaged 21.7 minutes per game scoring 11.3 points per game. He ripped down 4.5 rebounds per game and had 1.3 steals per game.

