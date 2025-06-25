Maine&#8217;s Cooper Flagg Makes History As NBA&#8217;s Top Draft Pick [PHOTOS]

Maine’s Cooper Flagg Makes History As NBA’s Top Draft Pick [PHOTOS]

June 22, 2025 Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

June 25th will be a day that Cooper Flagg, the Flagg Family and the State of Maine will remember as he was selected #1 by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft!

But that was just the icing on the proverbial cake!

On June 22nd, he visited the Empire State Building and lit it, in celebration of the NBA Draft!

Check out the photos

Cooper Flagg Lights the Empire State Building

Prior to the NBA Draft on June 25th, Cooper Flagg visited the Empire State Building in New York City and lit it, in celebration of the NBA Draft on June 22nd.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

On June 24th, Cooper spoke during a Media Availability session prior to the 2025 NBA Draft at Lotte New York Palace on June 24, 2025 in New York City

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
loading...

He had won a Gold Ball at Nokomis High School. On Tuesday night, June 25th  a gold basketball with his name sat at his draft table ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
loading...

There was the mandatory pose on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NBA Draft - Round One at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
loading...

Then there was the waiting for his name to be called

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
loading...

Kelly Flagg was some kind of proud!

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
loading...

Pretty surreal seeing a 18 year old from Newport, Maine selected as the #1 NBA Draft Pick!

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
loading...

And if you missed ESPN's broadcast from Newport and the selection as the #1 Draft pick here it is!

Cooper will wear #32 for the Mavericks, but there's little doubt he's #1 in the hearts of Mainers! Good luck! We can't wait to see what you do in the NBA!

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Plan Your Summer: 5 Great Maine Fairs to Visit in July!

Fair season is heating up in Maine! July, is jam packed with fun.

Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson

55+ Amazing Photos of Cooper Flagg at 'The Maine Event' in Portland

Photographer Dave Dostie was courtside to capture the moments during Montverde Academy's game against Gonzaga College High School for 'The Maine Event.' The event marked Cooper Flagg's return to his home state and took place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, drawing a sold-out crowd.
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket