June 25th will be a day that Cooper Flagg, the Flagg Family and the State of Maine will remember as he was selected #1 by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft!

But that was just the icing on the proverbial cake!

On June 22nd, he visited the Empire State Building and lit it, in celebration of the NBA Draft!

On June 24th, Cooper spoke during a Media Availability session prior to the 2025 NBA Draft at Lotte New York Palace on June 24, 2025 in New York City

2025 NBA Draft - Content Circuit, Media Availability and Portraits Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

He had won a Gold Ball at Nokomis High School. On Tuesday night, June 25th a gold basketball with his name sat at his draft table ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 NBA Draft - Round One Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

There was the mandatory pose on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NBA Draft - Round One at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025

2025 NBA Draft - Round One Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

Then there was the waiting for his name to be called

2025 NBA Draft - Round One Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

Kelly Flagg was some kind of proud!

2025 NBA Draft - Round One Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

Pretty surreal seeing a 18 year old from Newport, Maine selected as the #1 NBA Draft Pick!

2025 NBA Draft - Round One Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images loading...

And if you missed ESPN's broadcast from Newport and the selection as the #1 Draft pick here it is!

Cooper will wear #32 for the Mavericks, but there's little doubt he's #1 in the hearts of Mainers! Good luck! We can't wait to see what you do in the NBA!

