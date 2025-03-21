Cooper Flagg Returns from Ankle Injury to Start and Leads #1 Duke to 93-49 Win Over St. Mary’s [VIDEO]

Maine native Cooper Flagg returned from his ankle injury to start and lead the #1 Duke Blue Devils to a 93-49 win over St. Mary's on Friday afternoon, March 21st in the Opening Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Flagg played 22:13 and scored 14 points. He ripped down 7 assists and dished out 4 assists. He also had 2 blocked shots.

Duke led 54-28 at the end of the 1st Half.

Check out the highlights from the game

Cooper Flagg and Duke will now take on #9 Baylor, who beat #8 Mississippi State 75-72 on Sunday, March 23rd.