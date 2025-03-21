Cooper Flagg Returns from Ankle Injury to Start and Leads #1 Duke to 93-49 Win Over St. Mary’s [VIDEO]
Maine native Cooper Flagg returned from his ankle injury to start and lead the #1 Duke Blue Devils to a 93-49 win over St. Mary's on Friday afternoon, March 21st in the Opening Round of the NCAA Tournament.
Flagg played 22:13 and scored 14 points. He ripped down 7 assists and dished out 4 assists. He also had 2 blocked shots.
Duke led 54-28 at the end of the 1st Half.
Check out the highlights from the game
Cooper Flagg and Duke will now take on #9 Baylor, who beat #8 Mississippi State 75-72 on Sunday, March 23rd.
Get our free mobile app
2025 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2025. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge