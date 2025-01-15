Cooper Flagg Scores 13 Points as #3 Duke Beats Miami 89-54
Cooper Flagg scored 13 points on Tuesday night, as the #3 Duke Blue Devils beat Miami 89-54 at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke.
Flagg who was named the AP Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the 2nd time this season, this week, played 28:20 and had 7 rebounds, along with 6 assists and 1 steal. He was 2-5 from beyond the 3-point arc and 1-1 from the free throw line.
Duke led 50-26 at the end of the 1st Half.
Flagg's teammate Kon Knueppel had a career-high 25 points.
Duke will now travel to Boston College to play the Eagles on Saturday night, January 18th at 8 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN..
