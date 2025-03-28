Cooper Flagg Scores 30 points as #1 Duke Beat Arizona 100-93 to Move to the Elite 8 [VIDEO]

Newport Maine native Cooper Flagg dropped 30 points to lead the #1 seed Duke Blue Devils over Arizona 100-93 on Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

Flagg playing a team-high 36 minutes scored a team-high 30 points. He also had a team-high 7 assists while ripping down 6 rebounds and blocking 3 shots. He also stole the ball once.

Arizona v Duke Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images loading...

Cooper was 9-19 from the field including going 3-5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a near-perfect 9-10 from the free throw line.

Duke led 48-42 at the end of the 1st Half.

Caleb Love led all scorers, playing the entire game for Arizona and finishing with 35 points.

Duke will now take on #4 Alabama in the Elite 8 on Saturday night, March 29th at 8:49 p.m. That game will be broadcast on TBS.

Check out the highlights

