Cooper Flagg Scores 30 points as #1 Duke Beat Arizona 100-93 to Move to the Elite 8 [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg Scores 30 points as #1 Duke Beat Arizona 100-93 to Move to the Elite 8 [VIDEO]

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Newport Maine native Cooper Flagg dropped 30 points to lead the #1 seed Duke Blue Devils over Arizona 100-93 on Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

Flagg playing a team-high 36 minutes scored a team-high 30 points. He also had a team-high 7 assists while ripping down 6 rebounds and blocking 3 shots. He also stole the ball once.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
loading...

Cooper was 9-19 from the field including going 3-5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a near-perfect 9-10 from the free throw line.

Duke led 48-42 at the end of the 1st Half.

Caleb Love led all scorers, playing the entire game for Arizona and finishing with 35 points.

Duke will now take on #4 Alabama in the Elite 8 on Saturday night, March 29th at 8:49 p.m. That game will be broadcast on TBS.

Check out the highlights

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

You Know You're From Maine If You've Tried All 19 of These Foods

Here's a number of foods associated with Maine. How many of them have you had?

Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna

Filed Under: Cooper Flagg
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket