Cooper Flagg Drops 31 Points in Mavericks 76-69 Loss to Spurs [VIDEO]
Playing in his 2nd NBA Summer League game, Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg dropped 31 points in 31 minutes as the Mavericks lost to the San Antonio Spurs 76-69 on Saturday afternoon, July 12th.
Flagg played 31 minutes and was 10-21 from the field, going 3-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 8-13 from the free throw line and had 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot.
Check out the video highlights
Here's Cooper post-game
Flagg and the Mavericks will play 2 more Summer League games. They are
- July 14: vs. Charlotte Hornets (6:30 PM NBA TV)
- July 16: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8:00 PM , ESPN)
