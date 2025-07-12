Cooper Flagg Drops 31 Points in Mavericks 76-69 Loss to Spurs [VIDEO]

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Playing in his 2nd NBA Summer League game, Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg dropped 31 points in 31 minutes as the Mavericks lost to the San Antonio Spurs 76-69 on Saturday afternoon, July 12th.

Flagg played 31 minutes and was 10-21 from the field, going 3-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 8-13 from the free throw line and had 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot.

Check out the video highlights

Here's Cooper post-game

Flagg and the Mavericks will play 2 more Summer League games. They are

  • July 14: vs. Charlotte Hornets (6:30 PM  NBA TV) 
  • July 16: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8:00 PM , ESPN) 
