Playing in his 2nd NBA Summer League game, Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg dropped 31 points in 31 minutes as the Mavericks lost to the San Antonio Spurs 76-69 on Saturday afternoon, July 12th.

Flagg played 31 minutes and was 10-21 from the field, going 3-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 8-13 from the free throw line and had 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot.

Check out the video highlights

Here's Cooper post-game

Flagg and the Mavericks will play 2 more Summer League games. They are

July 14: vs. Charlotte Hornets (6:30 PM NBA TV)

July 16: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8:00 PM , ESPN)

