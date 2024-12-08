Cooper Flagg with Double-Double as Duke Beats Louisville 76-65

Cooper Flagg scored a game-high 20 points and finished with a double-double, ripping down a game-high 12 rebounds as Duke beat Louisville 76-65 in Louisville.

Louisville led at the half 37-33. Duke outscored Louisville, 43-28, in the second half after trailing by as many as 14 in the 1st half

Flagg finished with 20 points, hooting 8-17 from the field. He was 1-3 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. He had 1 assist, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot. He didn't turn the ball over. Cooper fouled out, playing 28 minutes and 9 seconds.

It was Flagg's 2nd consecutive double-double.

With the win, Duke improves to 7-2 overall and is 1-0 in the ACC. Number 9 Duke returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, December 10th, to host Incarnate Word (UIW) at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app