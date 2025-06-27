Cooper Flagg&#8217;s Introductory Press Conference in Dallas [VIDEO]

NBA via You Tube

Dallas meet Cooper! Cooper meet Dallas! Check out Cooper Flagg's Introductory Press Conference in Dallas on Friday, June 27th.

And if you haven't seen the incredible video from Pat Doney from NBC 5 in Dallas who flew up to Maine 2 weeks ago and put this piece together Maine Event: Cooper Flagg’s Journey to the NBA click HERE

