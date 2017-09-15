Coyotes Vs Crusaders On 92.9 The Ticket

It's week three of the high school football season and some interesting games on the docket. Teams that don't have a win yet know that this week's game is crucial in a eight game schedule.

Which brings us to the matchup on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket tonight. Old Town hosts John Bapst in Class C North action and someone is going to get their first win.

Both the Coyotes and Crusaders have had a tough two-week schedule so far. Old Town has lost to Hermon and MDI. The (0-2) Coyotes have scored 46 points but have given up 100. That's why coach Lance Cowan has spent a lot of time on tackling drills the week.

The (0-2) Crusaders have lost to Mattanawcook Academy and Hermon, giving up a total of 41 points. The problem is the offense putting up just 12 points. Coach Dan O'Connell continues to work on their option offense.

