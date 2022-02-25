C’s or B’s, Which Team Is Primed For A Deeper Playoff Run? [Poll]

The two teams that share the TD Garden are on the back-9's of their respective regular seasons.

After last night's win in Brooklyn in the team's first game back from the All-Star break, the Celtics improved to 9-games over .500 and are 10-1 in their last 11 contests with 21 games remaining in the season.

The Bruins, who scored a 3-2 OT victory last night in Seattle, still have 31 games yet to be played after having the schedule interrupted multiple times in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Which team do you feel is in a better position to make some noise come the playoffs?