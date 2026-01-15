Cooper Flagg Exits with Sprained Ankle as Mavs Fall to Denver 118-109 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg left Wednesday night's game with the Denver Nuggets with a sprained ankle as the Mavericks lost 118-109.
Flagg played just 15 minutes scoring 6 points. He had a rebound and blocked shot. After limping to the locker room, Flagg played the final 2:35 of the Half, but didn't come back out to the court in the 2nd Half.
Cooper Flagg's ranking as a rookie in the 2025-26 season
- 1st in points
- 2nd in assists
- 2nd in rebounds
- 3rd in steals
- 3rd in blocks.
He's the only rookie to be ranked in the Top-3 of every category.
The Mavericks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, January 15th at 8:30 p.m.
