Cooper Flagg left Wednesday night's game with the Denver Nuggets with a sprained ankle as the Mavericks lost 118-109.

Flagg played just 15 minutes scoring 6 points. He had a rebound and blocked shot. After limping to the locker room, Flagg played the final 2:35 of the Half, but didn't come back out to the court in the 2nd Half.

Cooper Flagg's ranking as a rookie in the 2025-26 season

1st in points

2nd in assists

2nd in rebounds

3rd in steals

3rd in blocks.

He's the only rookie to be ranked in the Top-3 of every category.

The Mavericks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, January 15th at 8:30 p.m.