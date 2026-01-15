Cooper Flagg Exits with Sprained Ankle as Mavs Fall to Denver 118-109 [VIDEO]

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Cooper Flagg left Wednesday night's game with the Denver Nuggets with a sprained ankle as the Mavericks lost 118-109.

Flagg played just 15 minutes scoring 6 points. He had a rebound and blocked shot.  After limping to the locker room, Flagg played the final 2:35 of the Half, but didn't come back out to the court in the 2nd Half.

Cooper Flagg's ranking as a rookie in the 2025-26 season

  • 1st in points
  • 2nd in assists
  • 2nd in rebounds
  • 3rd in steals
  • 3rd in blocks.

He's the only rookie to be ranked in the Top-3 of every category.

The Mavericks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, January 15th at 8:30 p.m.

