Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks are off to a 0-2 start after falling to the Washington Wizards 117-107 on Friday night in Dallas.

Cooper Flagg played 34:39 in his 2nd game in the NBA. He finished with 18 points to go along with 5 rebounds, and a team-high 6 assists. He also had 1 block and 1 steal.

Check out the highlights of the game.

Flagg and the Mavericks are back in action on Sunday night, October 26th when they host the Toronto Raptors.