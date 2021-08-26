Day 1 of the High School Golf Season [SCORES]

Thursday, August 26th was the 1st Day of the High School Golf Season. Here are the results of the matches we have reported, between Hermon, John Bapst and MDI and the match between Bangor, Brewer and Ellsworth.

Hermon, John Bapst and MDI

Hermon came in 1st with a low score of 168, John Bapst had a score of 170 and MDI finished with a score of 173. Logan Scripture of Hermon was the medalist with the low score of 34.

Here are the individual team scores

Hermon

Logan Scripture - 34

Veronica Chichetto - 43

Parker Foley - 44

Mason Curtis - 47

Parker Edwards - 47

Faith Coombs - 51

Jackson Cole - 55

John Bapst

McKayla Alden - 41

Charlotte Blanchard - 43

Wyatt Jameson - 43

Travis True - 43

Justin Solomon - 44

Ellie Kuhl - 48

Tommy Lee - 51

Connor Simcox - 52

MDI

Caden Braun - 43

Emily Carter - 43

Kasch Warner - 43

Jameson Weir - 44

Nick Roos - 50

Joey Wellman-Clouse - 58

Bangor, Brewer and Ellsworth

The team scores were Bangor 171, Brewer 193 and Ellsworth 199. Ellsworth's Will Robbins and Bangor's Liam Doughty were co-medalists with the low score of 40.

Here are the individual scores

Bangor

Liam Doughty - 40

Miles Randal - 42

Mike McLean - 44

Seamus Hagerty - 45

Matt Holmes - 46

Nate Tardy - 49

Zack Lindquist - 50

Will Pell - 50

Brewer

Noah Tibbetts - 47

Brady Barker - 48

Tanner Butterfield - 49

Ethan Delmonad - 49

Nick Tozier - 50

Kaydon Morin - 52

Jordan Hammond - 55

Silas Keefe - 55

Ellsworth

Will Robbins - 40

Keegan Omlor - 51

Drew Cote - 54

Kaden Swett - 54

Addy Nelson - 58

Luke McKenney - 62

To report your High School scores, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with results, and highlights or individual scores.