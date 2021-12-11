Despite 52 Shots on Net UMaine Ties Union 1-1

For the 2nd game in a row the University of Maine Black Bears peppered the opposing goalie with over 50 shots on net, and had the same result, a 1-1 tie. Friday night the Black Bears had 52 shots but ended with a 1-1 tie with the Union Dutchmen. Maine outshot Union 52-13.

Maine took a 1-0 lead midway in the 1st Period when Adrien Bisson scored at the 18:15 mark, assisted by Lydnen Breen and Dawson Brueski.

The score remained 1-0 until Collin Graf tied the game with 4:41 elapsed in the 3rd Period, assisted by Ryan Sidorski and Tyler Watkins

Maine was 0-1 on the power play, and have now gone 6 games without scoring a power play goal. Union was 0-2 on the power play.

The Black Bears had 19 shots in the 1st Period, 12 shots in the 2nd Period, 16 shots in the 3rd Period and 5 shots in Overtime

Matthew Tiessen was in goal for Maine and ended with 12 saves. Connor Murphy was between the pipes for Union and had 51 saves.

UMaine is now 1-11-4 overall and Union is 5-8-3. The two teams will meet at the Alfond on Saturday, December 11th at 5 p.m. This is Maine's last game before Christmas, and their last home game until they return to the Alfond on January 7th.