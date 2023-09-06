Dexter 173, Mattanawcook Academy 203 Central 249

The Dexter Tigers, Mattanawcook Academy Lynx and Central Red Devil Golf Teams met on Tuesday, September 5th, at White Tail Golf Course in Charleston. The Dexter Team carded a round of 173 while Mattanawcook Academy had a combined round of 203 and Central a total of 249.

Dexter's Chase Farnsworth and Cole Doherty were the co-medalists with the low round of 42.

Here are the individual scores for each team.

Dexter

Chase Farnsworth 42

Cole Doherty 42

Ethan Doherty 44

Blaine Gould 45

Willis Reinhardt 59

AJ Hartford 66

Mattanawcook Academy

James Trott 48

True Weatherbee 48

Andrew Oliver 50

Jacoby Savage 52

Drew Skidmore 52

Abby Theriault 53

Payson Turner 54

Jayden Windsor 58

Central

Nat Speed 57

Nate Rodgers 58

Nicole Wardwell 59

Aaron Dyer 66

Ethan DeGoff 68

Thanks to Jeremy Weatherbee for the scores.

