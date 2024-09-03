Dexter Beats Orono 171 – 216

The Dexter Golf Team beat Orono on Tuesday, September 3rd 171-216 at Penobscot Valley Golf Club.

Dexter's Ryan Farnsworth was the medalist with the low round of 39.

Here are the individual scores

Dexter

Ryan Farnsworth - 39

Chase Farnsworth - 43

Wyatt Corson - 43

Will Simpson - 46

Ethan Doherty - 47

Willis Reinhardt - 48

Cole Doherty - 53

Tyler Gould - 54

Keegan Cromwell - 64

Orono

Jason Curley - 40

Camden Soderberg - 54

Leo Hasbrouk - 61

Drew Simmons - 61

Collin Morrison - 65

Oscar Brown - 67

Thanks to Orono Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores.

