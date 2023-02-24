Dexter Rallies from Free Throw Line Beats Central 56-51Advance to Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Dexter Tigers didn't take a free throw in the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter they went 9-10 and in the 4th Quarter 10-14 and beat the Central Red Devils 56-51 in the Class C Northern Maine semifinals on Friday afternoon, February 24th.
Central led 21-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-21 at the end of the 1st Half. Dexter outscored Central 17-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-34 lead. Izzy Allen drained 3 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter to keep Central in the game.
Dexter was led by Cally Gudroe with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Mazie Peach had 17 points, going 7-8 from the free throw line. Hannah Dean had 9 points, going 5-6 from the free throw line. The Tigers were 19-24 from the free throw line.
Central was led by Izzy Allen with a game-high 24 points, including 3 3-pointers. Mary Allen had 11 points. Rylee Speed had 6 points on 2 3-pointers. The Red Devils were 6-8 from the free throw line.
Central's season comes to an end with a 17-4 record.
Dexter is now 19-1. They will play Penobscot Valley High School in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday, February 25th at 7 p.m. The 2 teams split their series on the regular season.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Central Girls
|21
|5
|8
|17
|51
|Dexter Girls
|10
|11
|17
|18
|56
Box Score
Central
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mary Allen
|11
|4
|-
|3
|4
|Kaitlin McCorrison
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bayleigh Irish
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sidney Gray
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Izzy Allen
|24
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Emilee Shaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chloe Daigle
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Madison Pinkham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexis Whitty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rylee Speed
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|51
|15
|5
|6
|8
Dexter
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Cally Gudroe
|18
|6
|1
|3
|4
|Annabelle Peakes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jillean Poliquin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claire Fogler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abilene Corson
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Kallie Stone
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jozlynn Paige
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Hannah Dean
|9
|2
|-
|5
|6
|Samantha Lovely
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mazie Peach
|17
|5
|-
|7
|8
|Desiree Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mariyah Catelego
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Paige
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|56
|17
|1
|19
|24
Check out the photos of the game
Dexter-Central Girls Class C North Semifinals