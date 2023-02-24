Dexter Rallies from Free Throw Line Beats Central 56-51Advance to Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]

Dexter Rallies from Free Throw Line Beats Central 56-51Advance to Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Dexter-Central Girls Class C North Semifinals February 24, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The Dexter Tigers didn't take a free throw in the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter they went 9-10 and in the 4th Quarter 10-14 and beat the Central Red Devils 56-51 in the Class C Northern Maine semifinals on Friday afternoon, February 24th.

Central led 21-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-21 at the end of the 1st Half. Dexter outscored Central 17-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-34 lead. Izzy Allen drained 3 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter to keep Central in the game.

Dexter was led by Cally Gudroe with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Mazie Peach had 17 points, going 7-8 from the free throw line. Hannah Dean had 9 points, going 5-6 from the free throw line. The Tigers were 19-24 from the free throw line.

Central was led by Izzy Allen with a game-high 24 points, including 3 3-pointers. Mary Allen had 11 points. Rylee Speed had 6 points on 2 3-pointers. The Red Devils were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Central's season comes to an end with a 17-4 record.

Dexter is now 19-1. They will play Penobscot Valley High School in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday, February 25th at 7 p.m. The 2 teams split their series on the regular season.

Line Score

1234T
Central Girls21581751
Dexter Girls1011171856

 

Box Score

Central

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mary Allen114-34
Kaitlin McCorrison0----
Bayleigh Irish0----
Sidney Gray84---
Izzy Allen246334
Emilee Shaw0----
Chloe Daigle21---
Madison Pinkham0----
Alexis Whitty0----
Rylee Speed6-2--
TEAM0----
TOTALS5115568

Dexter

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Cally Gudroe186134
Annabelle Peakes0----
Jillean Poliquin0----
Claire Fogler0----
Abilene Corson51-34
Kallie Stone0----
Lily Brown0----
Jozlynn Paige73-12
Hannah Dean92-56
Samantha Lovely0----
Mazie Peach175-78
Desiree Adams0----
Mariyah Catelego0----
Emma Paige0----
Lily Bagley0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS561711924

Check out the photos of the game

Dexter-Central Girls Class C North Semifinals

The Dexter Tigers took on the Central Red Devils in the Class C North Semifinals on Friday, February 24, 2023

 

