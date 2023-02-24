Dexter Rallies from Free Throw Line Beats Central 56-51Advance to Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Dexter Tigers didn't take a free throw in the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter they went 9-10 and in the 4th Quarter 10-14 and beat the Central Red Devils 56-51 in the Class C Northern Maine semifinals on Friday afternoon, February 24th.

Central led 21-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-21 at the end of the 1st Half. Dexter outscored Central 17-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-34 lead. Izzy Allen drained 3 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter to keep Central in the game.

Dexter was led by Cally Gudroe with 18 points, including a 3-pointer. Mazie Peach had 17 points, going 7-8 from the free throw line. Hannah Dean had 9 points, going 5-6 from the free throw line. The Tigers were 19-24 from the free throw line.

Central was led by Izzy Allen with a game-high 24 points, including 3 3-pointers. Mary Allen had 11 points. Rylee Speed had 6 points on 2 3-pointers. The Red Devils were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Central's season comes to an end with a 17-4 record.

Dexter is now 19-1. They will play Penobscot Valley High School in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Saturday, February 25th at 7 p.m. The 2 teams split their series on the regular season.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Girls 21 5 8 17 51 Dexter Girls 10 11 17 18 56

Box Score

Central

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mary Allen 11 4 - 3 4 Kaitlin McCorrison 0 - - - - Bayleigh Irish 0 - - - - Sidney Gray 8 4 - - - Izzy Allen 24 6 3 3 4 Emilee Shaw 0 - - - - Chloe Daigle 2 1 - - - Madison Pinkham 0 - - - - Alexis Whitty 0 - - - - Rylee Speed 6 - 2 - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 51 15 5 6 8

Dexter

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Cally Gudroe 18 6 1 3 4 Annabelle Peakes 0 - - - - Jillean Poliquin 0 - - - - Claire Fogler 0 - - - - Abilene Corson 5 1 - 3 4 Kallie Stone 0 - - - - Lily Brown 0 - - - - Jozlynn Paige 7 3 - 1 2 Hannah Dean 9 2 - 5 6 Samantha Lovely 0 - - - - Mazie Peach 17 5 - 7 8 Desiree Adams 0 - - - - Mariyah Catelego 0 - - - - Emma Paige 0 - - - - Lily Bagley 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 56 17 1 19 24

Check out the photos of the game