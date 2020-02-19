Dexter Stays Unbeaten With Tough Win Over Central [BOYS]

In a back-and-forth battle, the Dexter Tigers stayed unbeaten with a tough victory over the Central Red Devils Wednesday in Bangor to advance to the Class C North semifinals.

The No. 2 Tigers had all they could handle with the No. 7 Red Devils, but when the buzzer sounded, Dexter came away with a 39-36 win in the quarterfinal match-up at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Nathan Richards led the unbeaten Dexter Tigers with 14 points in the contest. He was 10 of 14 from the free throw line in the game. Junior Robert Dorman had 10 points in the win.

Scott Ferrie led Central with 15 points. Central ends the season at 12-7.

No. 2 Dexter (19-0) will face No. 3 Fort Kent (16-3) in the Class C North semifinals at 8:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.