Dexter Wins PVC Class C Golf Championships, Orono Runner-ups

The PVC Class C Golf Championships were held on Thursday, September 28th. Congratulations to the Dexter High School Golf Team which won the Championships.

Qualifying for the State Tournament were

Dexter 371 Orono 380 Mattanawcook Academy 382 Machias 382 Narraguagus 396

Dexter, Orono, Mattanawcook Academy, Machias and Narraguagus all qualified for the State Class C Golf Championships which will be held at Natanis Golf Course on October 7th.

Dexter High School's Jim Costedio was the PVC Class C Golf Coach of the Year.

Dexter High School's Chase Farnsworth was the Medalist and Boy's Player of the Year, while Mattanawcook Academy's Abby Theriault was the Class C Girl's Medalist and Player of the Year.

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com