Husson University will host a Division 3 Softball Regional Tournament beginning May 14th.

Playing in the Husson Regional are Husson, MIT, Colby and Endicott

The Schedule is as follows

Game 1 - #1 Husson will host #4 Endicott at 11 a.m. on Thursday May 14th

Game 2 - #2 MIT will play #3 Colby at 1:30 p.m on Thursday May 14th.

Game 3 - The winner of Husson-Endicott game will play the winner of MIT-Colby on Friday, May 15th at 11 a.m.

Game 4 - Loser of Game 1 will play the loser of Game 2 on Friday May 15th at 1:30 with the loser being eliminated.

Game 5 - Winner of Game 4 will play the loser of Game 3 on Friday, May 15th at 4 p.m. with the loser being eliminated

Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 will play the Winner of Game 5 on Saturday, May 16th at 11 a.m.

Game 7 (If Necessary) Winner of Game 6 will play the Loser of Game 6 if neither team has 2 losses. That game would be played on Saturday, May 16th at 1:30 p.m.