#20 Husson Softball Splits Doubleheader at #19 Colby Thursday

#20 Husson Softball Splits Doubleheader at #19 Colby Thursday

Photo Chris Popper

The #20 Husson University Softball Team split a doubleheader at #19 Colby, losing the 1st game 3-2 in 8 innings while winning the 2nd game 4-2 after scoring 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Game 1 3-2 loss

Husson outhit Colby 6-3 in a pitcher's duel.

Ana Lang took the loss for Husson, pitching a complete game, 7.1 innings, as the Mules walked off Husson. Lang allowed just 3 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 13 while walking 3. She's now 7-2 on the season.

Camryn King, leading off, was 3-4 scoring both of the Eagle's runs. She had a double.

Taler Watterson was 2-3 with a double. Morgan Tainter had Husson's other hit, a double, and drove in 2 runs, with the double and a sacrifice fly.

Camryn King had a stolen base.

Game 2 4-2 win.

With the game tied at 2-2, Sophia Lynch reached on an error and then Camryn King reached on another error, moving Lynch to 2nd base. Morgan Curtis laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Lynch to 3rd and King to 3rd. After Morgan Tainter grounded out, Lydia Rice single and King and Lynch scored on a throwing error.

Sierra Yates started in the circle for Husson. She pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. She struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter. Ana Lang picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 4.0 innings. She allowed 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 6. Her record improved to 8-2.

Husson managed 4 hits in the game, but walked 6 times.

Emily Dunbar and Allie Casavant each doubled. Lydiua Rice and Jetta Shook each had a single.

Camryn King and Morgan Tainter each stole a base.

Husson is now 15-3 while Colby is 15-4..

Husson will finally play at home with a pair of doubleheaders scheduled for this weekend. They will play a doubleheader with Vermont State University - Johnson on Saturday, April 11th at 1 and 3 p.m. and a doubleheader against Vermont State University - Lyndon on Sunday, April 12th at 1 and 3 p.m.

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Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Filed Under: Husson University
Categories: Husson Softball

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