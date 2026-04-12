The #20 Husson Softball Team swept Vermont State Johnson on Saturday, April 11th, winning 20-0 in game 1 and 7-0 in game 2. It was the Eagles 1st games at O'Keefe Field this season.

Game 1 20-0 Husson win

Husson banged out 17 hits in the 5-inning mercy-rule shortened game.

Camryn King leading off was 3-4 with a single, double and home run. It was her 1st homer of the season. She also stole a pair of bases.

Lydia Rice, Jetta Shook, Emily Dunbar, Allie Casavant and Lily Snow each had a pair of hits, with Rice and Casavant having a single and double.

Morgan Tainter and Emily Dunbar each drove in 3 runs.

In the circle Ana Lang picked up her 9th win, to make her record 9-2. She held Vermont State Johnson hitless thru 3 innings, striking out 8. Sierra Yates closed the game, allowing the lone hit and striking out 4 and walking 1.

Game 2 7-0 Husson win

Husson had 8 hits in the game, 5 of them extra base hits.

Jetta Shook, Morgan Tainter, Tayler Watterson and Sophia Lynch each hit their 1st home run of the season.

Sydney Carnes had a double.

In the circle Jazmin Johnson pitched a 3-hit shutout. She struck out 9 and walked 2. She's now 3-0 on the season.

Husson now 17-3 and 2-0 in the NAC will play a doubleheader on Sunday, April 12th against Vermont State Lyndon with game times of 1 and 3