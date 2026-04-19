The Husson University Softball Team swept the UMaine Farmington Beavers on Saturday, April 18th winning Game 1 by a score of 7-1 and shutting UMaine Farmington out 5-0 in Game 2.

Game 1.

UMaine Farmington scored their lone run in the top of the 1st inning when Jessica Dow's double drove in Maddie Pike.

In the 2nd inning Husson tied the score on Aliie Casavant's double, which scored Jetta Shook.

Husson added 3 runs in the 5th inning. Morgan Tainter's single scored Camryn King. Tayler Watterson's sacrifice fly scored Morgan Curtis. The final run came off of the bat of Jetta Shook, when her single scored Allie Casavant.

In the 6th inning Husson scored 3 more runs. Lydia Rice singled to start the scoring, scoring Camryn King and Allie Cassavant. The final run of the game scored when Morgan Tainter crossed the plate, driven in by Jetta Shook's single.

Ana Lang picked up her 12th win of the year and is now 12-3. She allowed 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 12 and walking 1.

Natalie Simpson took the loss for the Beavers. She pitched 5.0 innings, allowing 9 hits and 3 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 1. Lisa Truchin pitched the 6th inning, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, all unearned. She struck out and walked 2.

Jetta Shook led Husson's offense going 3-4 with a double. Camryn King, Morgan Curtis Morgan Tainter and Lydia Rice each had 2 singles for Husson. Allie Casavant had a double.

Jessica Dow had a double for the Beavers. Melissa Mayo, Emily Collins, and Maddie Pike each singled.

Game 2

Sierra Yates picked up the win for the Eagles, pitching a complete game and holding UMaine Farmington to just 3 hits. She struck out 8 and walked 1, improving her record to 6-1.

Demma DeBoer took the loss and is now 1-5. She allowed 5 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 1.

Husson took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning. Lydia Rice singled and drove in Camryn King and then Morgan Tainter scored, stealing home on a double steal.

In the 2nd inning Husson scored 2 more runs. Camryn King singled, driving in Allie Casavant and then Morgan Tainter singled, driving in Sophia Lynch.

The final run came in the 4th inning when Casavant scored, driven in by King's double.

King was 2-2 with a double for Husson. Tainter, Lydia Rice and Casavant each singled for the Eagles.

Ava Paglianite, Jessica Dow and Maddie Pike had singles for UMaine Farmington.

Husson is now 23-4 overall and 6-0 in the NAC. UMaine Farmington is 7-14 overall and 4-3 in the NAC.

Husson is back in action on Tuesday, April 21st when they will play a doubleheader at Thomas College with games at 3 and 5 p.m.