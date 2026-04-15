The #21 Husson Softball Team swept the University of New England on Tuesday, April 14th winning 9-0 and 8-4 as Ana Lang threw a no-hitter in game 1.

Game 1 9-0 Win

Lang was dominant in the circle, throwing a mercy-ruled 5 inning no-hitter. She faced just 18 batters, striking out 13, walking 2 and hitting 1 batter. Lang's record improved to 11-2.

Husson's batters banged out 15 hits.

Camryn King, leading off was 3-4 with a pair of doubles. Morgan Tainter was 2-4 with a triple and drove in 3 runs. Morgan Curtis was 2-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Sophia Lynch was 2-3 with a run batted in. Allie Casavant was 1-3 with a pair of runs batted in. Lydia Rice had a single.

Game 2 8-4 Win

Sierra Yates started in the circle for Husson and pitched 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2. She picked up the win and is now 5-1. Ana Lang closed out the game, pitching the final 2 innings, earning her 4th save of the season, striking out 5.

Husson batters banged out 10 hits.

Lydia Rice led the offense going 3-3 with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs. Jetta Shook had a double and drove in 2 runs. Sophia Lynch had a pair of singles and drove in a run. Camryn King, Morgan Tainter, Tayler Watterson and Morgan Curtis each singled

Husson is now 21-3. They will take on the University of Maine at Orono on Wednesday, April 15th at 6 p.m.