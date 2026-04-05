The Husson University Baseball Team swept Lesley 6-5 in 8-innings and 10-9 in 10 innings on Saturday, April 4th at the Winkin Complex at Husson University.

Game 1 6-5 win.

Hunter Curtis scored the winning run in the bottom of the 8th inning. He started the inning off with a walk, and then advanced to 2nd base on Matt Holmes walk. Jack Cote then laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Holmes to 2nd and Curtis to 3rd base. Liam Kelley was intentionally walked to load the bases and then Henry Lausier singled to drive in the game-winning run.

Matt Holmes led the Eagle's attack going 3-4. Colin Marshall, Henry Lausier and Trevor Poisson each had a pair of singles. John Hanlon had a double and walked 3 times. Hunter Curtis had a single.

Jack Karlonas started on the mound for Husson and went 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. Blake Littlefield pitched 3.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 unearned run, striking out 5 and walking 3. Ryan Garner picked up his 1st win of the season (1-0) pitching the final 2.2 innings, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Game 2 10-9 win

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Colin Marshall started the inning off with a double. After Cam Rendell was intentionally walked, Hunter Curtis laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving both runners up a base. Joe Hamelin was intentionally walked and then Matt Holmes was hit by a pitch, scoring Marshall, and giving Hamelin the game-winning run batted in.

Husson banged out 12 hits in the game, including a pair of home runs.

Matt Holmes was 3-4 with a single, triple and solo home run.

Cam Rendell was 2-4 with an inside-the-park 2-run home run in the 1st inning. He drove in 4 runs in the game.

Colin Marshall was 2-4 with a double. Liam Kelley was also 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Hunter Curtis, Preston Libby and Trevor Poisson each singled.

Husson used 7 pitchers in the game.

Avery Lawrence started and went 2.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, all earned striking out 2 and walking 1. Allen Wheaton pitched 2.0 innings allowing 1 run on 3 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Jacob Brown retired 2 batters but allowed 2 hits and 2 runs. Ben Phillips pitched an inning allowing a run, walking 3. Michael Skowrwon retired 1 batter, allowing a hit. Tanner Audyatis allowed a run, on 1 hit, walking 1. Noah Hurd picked up the win, pitching the final 3.0 innings and is 1-0. He didn't allow a run, giving up 4 hits and striking out 2 and walking 1.

Lesley is now 7-13 overall and 4-7 in the NAC. Husson is 6-9 overall and 5-2 in the NAC.

The Eagles return to action on Tuesday, April 7th when they travel to play the Bowdoin Polar Bears with the 1st pitch at 6 p.m.