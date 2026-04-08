The Husson University Softball Team, playing for the 1st time since their Spring trip ended on March 13th, split a doubleheader at Bates on Tuesday, April 7th winning the 1st game 5-1 before dropping the 2nd game 10-1.

Game 1 5-1 Win

Ana Lang picked up the win, pitching a complete game, allowing 7 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 8 and walked 1, to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Husson's bats were alive, banging out 13 hits.

Camryn King, leading off was 3-4, with a triple and run batted in. Morgan Tainter was 2-3 with a run batted in. Lydia Rice was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Tayler Watterson was 2-4 with a double and Jetta Shook was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Allie Cassavant and Morgan Curtis each had a single.

The Eagles stole 4 bases with King swiping 2 bags, and Watterson and Curtis each stealing a base.

Game 2 10-1 Loss

Sierra Yates started in the circle for Husson. She pitched 2.0 innings allowing 1 hit but 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. She walked 2 batters. Yates took the loss and is now 4-1

Jazmin Johnson came on in relief and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, all earned. She walked 1.

Husson only managed 2 hits. Camryn King had a single and Lydia Rice hit a home run, driving in Husson's lone run. It was Rice's 1st homer of the season. She's leading the team with a .381 batting average.

Husson is now 14-2, while Bates is 9-12.

The Eagles will play a doubleheader at Colby on Thursday, April 9th with games at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. They will finally play their 1st home game at Husson University on Saturday, April 11th with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m against Vermont State University Johnson.