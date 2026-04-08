Husson Softball Splits Doubleheader at Bates

Husson Softball Splits Doubleheader at Bates

Photo Chris Popper

The Husson University Softball Team, playing for the 1st time since their Spring trip ended on March 13th, split a doubleheader at Bates on Tuesday, April 7th winning the 1st game 5-1 before dropping the 2nd game 10-1.

Game 1 5-1 Win

Ana Lang picked up the win, pitching a complete game, allowing 7 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 8 and walked 1, to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Husson's bats were alive, banging out 13 hits.

Camryn King, leading off was 3-4, with a triple and run batted in. Morgan Tainter was 2-3 with a run batted in. Lydia Rice was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Tayler Watterson was 2-4 with a double and Jetta Shook was 2-4 with a double and run batted in.  Allie Cassavant and Morgan Curtis each had a single.

The Eagles stole 4 bases with King swiping 2 bags, and Watterson and Curtis each stealing a base.

Game 2 10-1 Loss

Sierra Yates started in the circle for Husson. She pitched 2.0 innings allowing 1 hit but 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. She walked 2 batters. Yates took the loss and is now 4-1

Jazmin Johnson came on in relief and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, all earned. She walked 1.

Husson only managed 2 hits. Camryn King had a single and Lydia Rice hit a home run, driving in Husson's lone run. It was Rice's 1st homer of the season. She's leading the team with a .381 batting average.

Husson is now 14-2, while Bates is 9-12.

The Eagles will play a doubleheader at Colby on Thursday, April 9th with games at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. They will finally play their 1st home game at Husson University on Saturday, April 11th with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m against Vermont State University Johnson.

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Filed Under: Husson University
Categories: Husson Softball

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