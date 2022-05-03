Does Tonight’s Opponent Make The Sox Appointment TV? [Poll]

With one of our poll questions last week, we asked, "are the Red Sox worth your time right now?" To which 61.9% of you said no.

Well, since then things have only gone downhill for the beloved BoSox.

Boston reached rock bottom of the early season on Sunday, when they dropped the rubber game in Baltimore to wrap up a 3-7 road trip. At 9-14 overall, and 5-11 vs. the AL East, the already find themselves eight games behind the Yankees in the division.

Only the Rangers, Orioles, Tigers and Royals have fewer wins in the American League.

So long story short, if you're not watching Red Sox baseball right now, you are forgiven.

But tonight, arguably the two best players in the game make their way to Fenway Park as the L.A. Angels come to town.

Shohei Ohtani was originally scheduled to start tonight's series opener on the mound, but has been scratched due to a groin injury. The hope is that he'll still pitch at some point during the three games in Boston, and is expected to be used in the lineup at least.

Fresh off his unanimous AL MVP performance a year ago, Ohtani is off to a more modest start this year swatting .226/4/12 at the dish while going 2-2 with a 4.19 era and 30 k's in 19.1 innings pitched on the mound. He is the unquestioned face of baseball and makes for appointment television in whatever market he's playing in.

And don't forget about Mike Trout, you know, the guy who was the greatest player in the game before his teammate arrived from across the globe to take the title. After back-to-back injury plagued seasons, Trout is off to a .324/6/11 start to the season and the pair, along with tonight's starting pitcher Noah Syndegaard (2-0, 2.12 era) have the Angels positioned near the top of the AL.

It's a rare treat when Ohtani and Trout come to Boston once a year, and even rarer to have both in the lineup of recent. Is it enough to get you to tune into the Sox for the next three nights?