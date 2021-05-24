Drive Poll – Conquering Father Time

Sunday at The PGA Championship the golf world was treated to one of its most unlikely outcomes at the year's second major. 50-year-old Phil Mickelson tamed The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island like no one else could over the weekend and captured his sixth career major victory, becoming the oldest golfer in the sport's history to win a major.

Back in February, Tom Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title at an age when few have ever played in the NFL, let alone excelled. While playing a much more physically demanding sport than Mickelson, Brady is a young whippersnapper compared to Lefty at 43 years young.

Which athlete stuck it to Father Time more in their latest conquest?