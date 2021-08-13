Drive Poll – Do You Believe In Ghosts?

It's Friday the 13th, so what did you think the poll was going to be about today?

Normally on such a date, we'll ask something to the extent of "are you superstitious?" and relate it to sports. To which about 73% in the past have said yes, 20% have said no and 7% admit to being just a little stitious.

But today, we're diving right into the paranormal realm.

One of our sister stations here at Townsquare Media posed the question "do you believe in ghosts?" to which 79% said yes and almost 14% said maybe...

So if the overwhelming majority of people out there believe ghosts, how many of you have ever seen one, or believe you saw one?