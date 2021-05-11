Drive Poll – How Much Is Too Much To Spend On A Ticket?

The NFL schedule is released tomorrow night meaning we will finally know the exact date of Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium during the 2021 season. What will likely be the hottest ticket of the NFL season, prices will instantly surge on the secondary market meaning if you want to attend, you'll have to fork over some serious cash.

Whether it's that game, watching your favorite team in the Super Bowl, or scoring a seat at a Game 7, how much would you be willing to pay up to attend your dream sports event?

On the subject of spending big to attend games, which sport has the best in-person atmosphere to make it worth your investment?