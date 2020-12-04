With cases spiking across the state and schools struggling to stay in-person, high school sports in the state of Maine face a daunting challenge to get seasons up and running.

The current start date set by the MPA is Monday, December 7, when programs can begin socially distanced workouts. While there has been no official word yet, that date is likely to get delayed due to rising case totals across the state and changing distinctions from county to county.

If high school sports are able to start, whether it's sometime this month or in 2021, would you feel comfortable enough to let your child participate?