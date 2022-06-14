Eagles are Northern Maine Class B Champs with 3-2 Walk-Off Win Over Old Town

The Ellsworth Eagles are the Northern Maine Class B Champions after defeating the Old Town Coyotes 3-2 on a walk-off 2 out bases loaded hit by David Baugh.

Old Town scored first in the top of the 2nd inning. Brendan Mahaney singled to start off the inning. Connor McCannell tripled to right but the Eagles threw out Mahaney at the plate. With McCannell at 3rd, Jackson Lizzotte grounded out to 3rd, with McCannell scoring

It stayed 1-0 until the top of the 5th inning, when the Coyotes scored again. Alex McCannell reached on an error, and then went to 2nd on a fielder's choice. He then went to 3rd on a ground out. Gabe Gifford's single to right field scored McCannell for the 2-0 lead.

Ellsworth tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning. Hunter Curtis started the inning with a single. Peter Keblinsky then singled, moving Curtis to 3rd. Brayden King pinch-ran for Keblinsky and stole 2nd base. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, David Baugh singled scoring both runners.

In the top of the 7th Old Town threatened. Alex McCannell walked and then went to 3rd base when the Ellsworth pitcher, Craig Burnett tried to pick him off and the ball got by the 1st baseman. With 1 out, Vose flew out to right field, and McCannell stayed at 3rd. Burnett then induced James Dumond to ground out for the 3rd out.

After reaching the 110 pitch limit, Old Town had to replace Gabe Gifford on the mound. Jordan Craft came on. Palmer walked and Brady Kenny bunted him to 2nd base. Hunter Curtis was intentionally walked to put runners at 1st and 2nd. Brett Bragdon was intentionally walked to load the bases with 1 out. Peter Keblinsky grounded to short and the Coyotes gunned down Palmer at the plate. With the count 2-1 Baugh singled, scoring Hunter Curtis to crown Ellsworth as Northern Maine Champions!

Gabe Gifford went 6.0 innings for Old Town. He allowed 4 hits and struck out 13, walking 3. Craft took the loss allowing 1 hit, walking 3.

For Ellsworth, Craig Burnett needed only 82 pitches. He walked 2 and scattered 6 hits.

Gifford was 2-3 for Old Town

David Baugh drove in all 3 runs for Ellsworth, and was 2-4. Peter Keblinsky wasa 2-4 and Hunter Curtis was 1-3, scoring twice.

Ellsworth will now play for the Class B State Championship on Saturday, June 18th at the University of Southern Maine -Gorham Campus at 4:30 pm against Greely the #1 seed who beat #5 Cape Elizabeth 2-0

