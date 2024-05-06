With 3 Runs in Top of the 7th Inning Bucksport Beats Orono 5-3

The Bucksport Golden Bucks, trailing 3-2, scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning and beat the Orono Red Riots 5-3 in Orono on Monday, May 6th.

Gavyn Holyoke pitched a complete game for Bucksport allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, all unearned. He struck out 11 and didn't walk a batter.

Connor Fitch and Gunther Cyr each had a triple for Bucksport. Trent Goss, and Jason Terrill each singled. Terrill and Cyr each drove in a run.

Adam Sherman started for Orono. He allowed 2 hits and 2 runs striking out 4 and walking 2 in 6.0 innings. Kason Bagley took the loss, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs in the 7th inning.

Jack Brewer, Noah Schaff, Logan Williams and Kason Bagley singled for Orono. Williams and Brewer drove in runs for Orono.

Bucksport, now 6-2 will travel to Bar Harbor to play MDI on Friday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m.

Orono is now 2-5. They will travel to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

