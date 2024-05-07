Hampden Broncos Remain Undefeated Beating Camden Hills 5-0

The Hampden Broncos remained undefeated with a 5-0 win over Camden Hills at Bordick Field on Monday, May 6th.

Collin Peckham spun a 2-hitter for the Broncos, striking out 7 and walking 2 in a complete game win.

TJ Llerena drove in 3 runs with a homer to left field in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Garrett McLeod with 2-4. and Isaac Leamer was 2-2 with a run batted in. Andrew Cote, and Kaysen Wildman each had a single for the Broncos.

Hampden Academy swiped 6 bases with McLeod and Zach McLaughlin each stealing 2 bags each.

Walker Hedrich was on the mound for the Windjammers. He went 4.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 5. Brian Leonard pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 2.

Hunter Bell and Franklin Coffey each has a single for Camden Hills

Hampden Academy is now 8-0. They host the Oxford Hill Vikings on Friday., May 10th at 4 p.m.

Camden Hills is now 4-4. They play host to the Brewer Witches on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 3 Athlete of the Week HERE once every 3 hours now through Thursday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.