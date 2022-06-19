Eagles Score 3 in 7th Inning to Become Class B State Champions Beat Freeport 3-2

For the 2nd time in 4 years the Ellsworth Eagles defeated the Freeport Falcons to become Class B State Champions, winning in dramatic fashion Saturday, June 19th 3-2.

The Eagles had 1 out in the top of the 7th when they rallied thanks to some timely hitting, and the Falcons defense that wilted under the pressure. Michael Palmer singled with 1 out and then Dan Howie reached on an error on the shortstop putting runners at 1st and 2nd. Miles Palmer then reached on an error, with Michael Palmer scoring to make the score 2-1. Brady Kenny then struck out, to make it 2 out.

With the Eagles down to their last out, Hunter Curtis came to the plate. Hunter Curtis with an 0-1 count, hit a ball to center, that got past the centerfielder. That then scored Howie and Palmer to make it 3-2.

Freeport threatened in the bottom of the 7th but the game ended when Peter Keblinksy fielded the ball at shortstop and stepped on 2nd base to set off the Eagle's celebration.

Craig Burnett was fantastic on the mound for Ellsworth, going the distance and allowing 7 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 1.The 2 runs that Freeport scored were unearned, as Ellsworth had 3 errors in the game.

Nathan Abbott deserved better on the mound for Freeport. He allowed just 5 hits, and kept the Eagles off balance at the plate. He struck out 3 but his fielders allowed 4 errors.

For Ellsworth Hunter Curtis, David Baugh, Craig Burnett, Miles and Michael Palmer each had hits.

The Eagles were escorted around the City of Ellsworth last night with a motorcade upon their arrival back to Ellsworth High School.

Ellsworth has now won 6 State Titles. They won in 1970 and in 1983, 1987, 1988 and 2019. Ellsworth finished the season with a 19-1 record, with their lone loss coming to Class A Brewer.

Freeport ended its season with a 16-5 record. They have appeared in 3 State Finals in the last 4 years. In 2019 they lost to Ellsworth 2-0, in 2020 no game was played to COVID and last year they lost to Old Town.