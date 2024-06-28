Bangor Comrades and Quirk Motor City Riverdogs Win Thursday Night – Senior Legion Recap

The Bangor Comrades beat the Gale Force Builders 7-4 and the Quirk Motor City Riverdogs beat the Old Town-Orono Twins 8-2 in Senior Legion Baseball on Thursday night, June 27th.

Bangor Comrades 7 Gale Force Builders 4

Bangor jumped out to a 6-0 lead through 3 innings, before the Gale Force Builders scored 4 runs in the top of the 4th inning.

Caden Karem started on the mound for Bangor and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Chase Swartz closed out the game, pitching the final 3.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and holding the Belfast team scoreless. He struck out 5, walking 1.

Ethan Sproul led the Bangor hitting attack, going 2-2. Lucas Rutherford and Matt Holmes each had a double. Preston Karam and Owen Glanville-True each singled.

Bangor stole 4 bases in the game, with Jack Schuck stealing 2 bases and Holmes and Glanville-True each swiping 1 base.

Walker Heidrick started on the mound for the Gale Force Builders. He went 1.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 5 runs, walking 6 and striking out 1. Curtis Littlefield pitched the final 4.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Littlefield was 3-3 at the plate, with a double and driving in 2 runs. Hayden Brimer, Aiden Davis and Alec Rolfe all singled.

Brimer had a stolen base.

Bangor is now 3-2 and will play Trenton next, on Monday, July 1st at 5:30 p.m. The Gale Force Builders are 0-5 and will play the Quirk Motor City Riverdogs on Friday night June 28th at 7 p.m.

Quirk Motor City Riverdogs 8 Old Town-Orono Twins 2

The Riverdogs outhit the Twins 9-4, scoring 4 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning.

Collin Peckham took the ball to start for the Riverdogs and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 8 and walking 2. Nick Llerena pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, which was unearned, walking 1.

Jacob Kelley had a pair of singles to lead Quirk Motor City's offense. Zach Mclaughlin, Chase Nash, Peckham, Garrett McLeod, Nykson Moors, Llerena, Ashton O'Roak all singled .

O'Roak and McLaughlin each stole a base.

Tyler Priest started on the mound for the Twins and went 2.0 scoreless innings allowing 1 hit, striking out and walking 1. Anthony Crisafulli pitched 3.0 innings allowing 5 runs, 4 of which were earned on 4 hits, striking out and walking 3. Alex McCannell pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 3 runs, 1 earned on hits, striking out 1.

The Twins committed 3 errors in the game.

Nate Baker, McCannell, Daniel England, Sam Bay and Crisafulli all singled for Old Town-Orono.

Quirk Motor City is now 3-2 and will play the Gale Force Builders Friday night, June 28th at 7 p.m.

Old Town-Orono is 1-4 and will play the Gale Force Builders Monday night, July 1st at 5:30 p.m.