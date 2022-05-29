Eagles Shutout Ponies 22-0

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies Saturday morning, May 28th 22-0 in a 5-inning run-ruled game in Dover Foxcroft.

Craig Burnett tossed a 1-hitter, striking out 7. He didn't walk a batter.

At the plate Burnett was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in 3 runs. Hunter Curtis batting from the leadoff spot was 1-2 with a double, scoring 3 times. Miles Palmer was 3-4 driving in 3 runs. Wyatt Bragdon had his 1st varsity hit. David Baugh, Michael Palmer and David Howie each singled.

Gideon Topolski started on the bump for the Ponies. He went 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 6 runs, of which 1 was earned. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Donald Poole pitched the 3rd inning, and allowed 3 hits and 8 runs. He walked 4. Calvin Landry pitched the 4th and 5th innings allowing 4 hits and 8 runs. He walked 4 and struck out 3.

Chase Higgins had Foxcroft Academy's lone hit, a double.

Ellworth is now 14-1 and on top of the Class B North Heal Point Standings. They close out the regular season on Wednesday, June 1st in Bar Harbor against the MDI Trojans.

Foxcroft Academy is 6-8. The Ponies play Nokomis in Newport on Tuesday, May 31st and then close out the season on Wednesday, June 1st at home against Dexter.