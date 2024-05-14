Eagles Tame Ponies 11-3

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 11-3 on Tuesday, May 14th in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth banged out 11 hits, scoring 3 runs in the 1st, 6 runs in the 5th and 2 runs in the 6th innings.

Kaylee Bagley got the start for the Eagles in the circle, and went 5.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, all unearned, striking out and walking 3. Cam Clough came on in relief and pitched the final 2.0 innings, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Clough had a day at the plate, going 3-4 with a double and driving in 2 runs. Sophia Lynch had a pair of doubles, going 2-4 and driving in 2 runs. Jayden Suliivan was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs Paige Johnson had a pair of singles and drive in a run. Natalie Jagels had a double and run batted in. Aaliyah Manning had a single.

Amara Driscol was in the circle for the Ponies. She allowed the 11 hits and 11 runs, 7 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and walked 2.

Amara Perfect had a double and Lili Bisson had a single.

Ellsworth, now 8-2 will host Old Town on Thursday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy, now 2-9 will play at Dexter on Thursday, May 16th at 3 p.m.

