East and West Cheerleaders Announced for 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl
The 2025 East and West Cheerleaders for the 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl were announced over the weekend. Congratulations to all!
The 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl will take place at 4 p.m. at Lewiston High School on July 19th.
East Cheerleaders
- Bangor - Aubri Bosco
- Bucksport - Rylee Vanscoy
- Cony - Carmina Fortin
- Dexter - Elizabeth Roberts
- Edward Little - Rilee Fournier
- Ellsworth - Olivia Leighton
- Gardiner - Arianna Markos
- John Bapst - Fallon Lawson
- Lawrence - Ayva Woodbury
- Lewiston - Pheonix Beaulieu
- MCI - Libby Trask
- Mattanawcook Academy - Lexie Ireland
- Morse - Anna Strozier
- Mount Blue - Emma Turcott
- Nokomis - Alexis White
- Orono - Ella Ryder
- Oxford Hills - Brealyn Record
- Skowhegan - Twyla Hodgon-Wagg
- Waterville/Messalonskee - Jade Eastman
- Winslow - Mayva Veilleux
West Cheerleaders
- Biddeford - Keyarrah McCurry
- Boothbay - Bailey Lewis
- Gorham - Abigail Libby
- Kennebunk - Abigaile Santerre
- Lisbon - Riley Hoyle
- Marshwood - Kylie Shaw
- Massabesic - Isabella Rohner
- Mount View - Haile Howe
- Mountain Valley - Alyvia Theriault
- Poland - Emma Macmahon
- Sacopee Valley - Brynn Lajoie
- Sanford - Natalie Lam
- South Portland - Sophia Anderson
- Spruce Mountain - Kayleigh Cole
- Thornton Academy - Amiya Harper
- Wells - Adriana Brock
- Windham - Eliah Roberts
