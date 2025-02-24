East and West Cheerleaders Announced for 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl

The 2025 East and West Cheerleaders for the 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl were announced over the weekend. Congratulations to all!

The 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl will take place at 4 p.m. at Lewiston High School on July 19th.

East Cheerleaders

Bangor - Aubri Bosco

Bucksport - Rylee Vanscoy

Cony - Carmina Fortin

Dexter - Elizabeth Roberts

Edward Little - Rilee Fournier

Ellsworth - Olivia Leighton

Gardiner - Arianna Markos

John Bapst - Fallon Lawson

Lawrence - Ayva Woodbury

Lewiston - Pheonix Beaulieu

MCI - Libby Trask

Mattanawcook Academy - Lexie Ireland

Morse - Anna Strozier

Mount Blue - Emma Turcott

Nokomis - Alexis White

Orono - Ella Ryder

Oxford Hills - Brealyn Record

Skowhegan - Twyla Hodgon-Wagg

Waterville/Messalonskee - Jade Eastman

Winslow - Mayva Veilleux

West Cheerleaders

Biddeford - Keyarrah McCurry

Boothbay - Bailey Lewis

Gorham - Abigail Libby

Kennebunk - Abigaile Santerre

Lisbon - Riley Hoyle

Marshwood - Kylie Shaw

Massabesic - Isabella Rohner

Mount View - Haile Howe

Mountain Valley - Alyvia Theriault

Poland - Emma Macmahon

Sacopee Valley - Brynn Lajoie

Sanford - Natalie Lam

South Portland - Sophia Anderson

Spruce Mountain - Kayleigh Cole

Thornton Academy - Amiya Harper

Wells - Adriana Brock

Windham - Eliah Roberts

