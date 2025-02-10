Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Large School Championship [RESULTS]

The Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Large School Championships were held on Saturday, February 8th at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine.

Here are the Team Totals

Girls

Hampden Academy - 121 Bangor - 119 Brewer - 54 Old Town - 50 MDI - 39 Hermon - 21 Presque Isle - 18 John Bapst - 4

Boys

Hampden Academy - 126 Bangor - 83 Old Town - 58 Brewer - 49 John Bapst - 42 Hermon - 36 Ellsworth - 28 Presque Isle - 7 MDI - 4

To see the individual Girl's Results Click HERE. To see the individual Boy's Results Click HERE

