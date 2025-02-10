Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Large School Championship [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Large School Championships were held on Saturday, February 8th at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine.

Here are the Team Totals

Girls

  1. Hampden Academy - 121
  2. Bangor - 119
  3. Brewer - 54
  4. Old Town - 50
  5. MDI - 39
  6. Hermon - 21
  7. Presque Isle - 18
  8. John Bapst - 4

Boys

  1. Hampden Academy - 126
  2. Bangor - 83
  3. Old Town - 58
  4. Brewer - 49
  5. John Bapst - 42
  6. Hermon - 36
  7. Ellsworth - 28
  8. Presque Isle - 7
  9. MDI - 4

To see the individual Girl's Results Click HERE. To see the individual Boy's Results Click HERE

