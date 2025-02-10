Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Large School Championship [RESULTS]
The Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Large School Championships were held on Saturday, February 8th at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine.
Here are the Team Totals
Girls
- Hampden Academy - 121
- Bangor - 119
- Brewer - 54
- Old Town - 50
- MDI - 39
- Hermon - 21
- Presque Isle - 18
- John Bapst - 4
Boys
- Hampden Academy - 126
- Bangor - 83
- Old Town - 58
- Brewer - 49
- John Bapst - 42
- Hermon - 36
- Ellsworth - 28
- Presque Isle - 7
- MDI - 4
To see the individual Girl's Results Click HERE. To see the individual Boy's Results Click HERE
Get our free mobile app
Once-Beloved Fast Food Items That No Longer Exist
These defunct fast food items have gone down in history. Wouldn’t you love to eat them again?