The #2 Easton Boys Basketball Team advanced to the Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals with a decisive 72-42 win over #3 Katahdin Cougars in the semifinals on Tuesday morning, February 17th

The teams were as cold as the Cross Insurance Center was, as the score was just 8-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

But in the 2nd Quarter Easton erupted with 24 points, 22 by Mason Pelletier to take a 26-15 lead.

Easton led 56-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mason Pelletier led Easton with 34 points, including a 3-pointer. He now has 76 points in the Class S Tournament after scoring 42 points in the opening round against Wisdom.

Drew Lamoreau had 18 points for Easton with 3 3-pointrs. Raiden Cochran finished with 10 point, with a 3-pointer. The Bears were a near-perfect 7-8 from the free throw line.

Connor Schmidt finished with 16 points to lead Katahdin. He had 3 3-pointers. Calvin Richardson had 14 points with a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Easton will now play in the Class S Regional Finals against the winner of the #1 Jonesport-Beals-#5 Shead Semifinal on Saturday, February 21t at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Katahdin Boys 8 7 16 11 42 Easton 8 18 30 16 72

Box Score

Katahdin

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Ralph Heath 2 1 - - - 2 Calvin Richardson 14 4 1 3 3 3 Leighton Rodgerson 1 - - 1 2 4 Jacob Matthews 0 - - - 1 5 Blake Rush 0 - - - - 10 Kaden McDonald 0 - - - - 11 Connor Schmidt 16 3 3 1 1 12 Jacob Hurlbert 3 1 - 1 2 13 Matt Keim 1 - - 1 2 14 Bryten Hartsgrove 5 2 - 1 2 23 Gage Phillips 0 - - - - 35 Chandler Libby 0 - - - - 40 Chris Mitchell 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 11 4 8 13

Easton

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Riley Thomas 0 - - - - 4 Raiden Cochran 10 3 1 1 1 10 Ashton Bugbee 2 1 - - - 12 Josiah Ellis 2 1 - - - 14 William Browning 0 - - - - 20 Chase Mitchell 0 - - - - 22 Thomas King 2 1 - - - 24 Gavyn Kilcollins 0 - - - - 30 Jamie Mackay 4 2 - - - 32 Mason Pelletier 34 14 1 3 3 34 Aedyn Tibbetts 0 - - - - 40 Grant Hull 0 - - - - 42 Drew Lamoreau 18 3 3 3 4 44 Wyatt Manning-Harris 0 - - - - TOTALS 72 25 5 7 8

Photos

