#2 Easton Boys Advance to Class S Regional Finals with 72-42 Win Over #3 Katahdin [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

#2 Easton Boys Advance to Class S Regional Finals with 72-42 Win Over #3 Katahdin [STATS & PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Easton Boys Basketball Team advanced to the Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals  with a decisive 72-42  win over #3 Katahdin Cougars in the semifinals on Tuesday morning, February 17th

The teams were as cold as the Cross Insurance Center was, as the score was just 8-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

But in the 2nd Quarter Easton erupted with 24 points, 22 by Mason Pelletier to take a 26-15 lead.

Easton led 56-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mason Pelletier led Easton with 34 points, including a 3-pointer. He now has 76 points in the Class S Tournament after scoring 42 points in the opening round against Wisdom.

Drew Lamoreau had 18 points for Easton with 3 3-pointrs. Raiden Cochran finished with 10 point, with a 3-pointer. The Bears were a near-perfect 7-8 from the free throw line.

Connor Schmidt finished with 16 points to lead Katahdin. He had 3 3-pointers. Calvin Richardson had 14 points with a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Easton will now play in the Class S Regional Finals against the winner of the #1 Jonesport-Beals-#5 Shead Semifinal on Saturday, February 21t at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Katahdin Boys87161142
Easton818301672

 

Box Score

Katahdin

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Ralph Heath21---
2Calvin Richardson144133
3Leighton Rodgerson1--12
4Jacob Matthews0---1
5Blake Rush0----
10Kaden McDonald0----
11Connor Schmidt163311
12Jacob Hurlbert31-12
13Matt Keim1--12
14Bryten Hartsgrove52-12
23Gage Phillips0----
35Chandler Libby0----
40Chris Mitchell0----
TOTALS42114813

Easton

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Riley Thomas0----
4Raiden Cochran103111
10Ashton Bugbee21---
12Josiah Ellis21---
14William Browning0----
20Chase Mitchell0----
22Thomas King21---
24Gavyn Kilcollins0----
30Jamie Mackay42---
32Mason Pelletier3414133
34Aedyn Tibbetts0----
40Grant Hull0----
42Drew Lamoreau183334
44Wyatt Manning-Harris0----
TOTALS7225578

 

Photos

carbongallery id="69948f60eab8bb24f1c3ad0c"]

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket