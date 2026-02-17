#2 Easton Boys Advance to Class S Regional Finals with 72-42 Win Over #3 Katahdin [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #2 Easton Boys Basketball Team advanced to the Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals with a decisive 72-42 win over #3 Katahdin Cougars in the semifinals on Tuesday morning, February 17th
The teams were as cold as the Cross Insurance Center was, as the score was just 8-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter.
But in the 2nd Quarter Easton erupted with 24 points, 22 by Mason Pelletier to take a 26-15 lead.
Easton led 56-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Mason Pelletier led Easton with 34 points, including a 3-pointer. He now has 76 points in the Class S Tournament after scoring 42 points in the opening round against Wisdom.
Drew Lamoreau had 18 points for Easton with 3 3-pointrs. Raiden Cochran finished with 10 point, with a 3-pointer. The Bears were a near-perfect 7-8 from the free throw line.
Connor Schmidt finished with 16 points to lead Katahdin. He had 3 3-pointers. Calvin Richardson had 14 points with a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-13 from the free throw line.
Easton will now play in the Class S Regional Finals against the winner of the #1 Jonesport-Beals-#5 Shead Semifinal on Saturday, February 21t at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Katahdin Boys
|8
|7
|16
|11
|42
|Easton
|8
|18
|30
|16
|72
Box Score
Katahdin
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Ralph Heath
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Calvin Richardson
|14
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Leighton Rodgerson
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|4
|Jacob Matthews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|1
|5
|Blake Rush
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Kaden McDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Connor Schmidt
|16
|3
|3
|1
|1
|12
|Jacob Hurlbert
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|13
|Matt Keim
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|14
|Bryten Hartsgrove
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|23
|Gage Phillips
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Chandler Libby
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Chris Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|11
|4
|8
|13
Easton
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Riley Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Raiden Cochran
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Ashton Bugbee
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Josiah Ellis
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|14
|William Browning
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Chase Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Thomas King
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Gavyn Kilcollins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Jamie Mackay
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Mason Pelletier
|34
|14
|1
|3
|3
|34
|Aedyn Tibbetts
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Grant Hull
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Drew Lamoreau
|18
|3
|3
|3
|4
|44
|Wyatt Manning-Harris
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|72
|25
|5
|7
|8
Photos
