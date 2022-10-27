Ellsworth Advances to Class B North Semifinals with 4-2 Win Over Foxcroft Academy [PHOTOS]
The #3 Ellsworth Eagles beat the #6 Foxcroft Academy Ponies 4-2 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 27th in the Class B North Quarterfinals.
Ellsworth led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.
Scoring for Ellsworth were
- Cruz Coffin - 2 goals
- Eamon MacDonald - 1 goal and 1 assist
- Silas Montigny - 1 goal and 1 assist
- Owen Frank - 1 assist
Scoring for Foxcroft Academy were
- Kyle Jankunas - 1 goal
- Carlos Rodriguez - 1 goal
Cooper Mitchell was in goal for Ellsworth while Peyton Wellman was in goal for Foxcroft Academy
The Eagles will now travel to Thomas College on Saturday to play #2 Winslow in the semifinals. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m.
Check out photos from the game
Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy Boys Soccer Quarterfinals
The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team hosted the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Thursday, October 27th in the Class B Boys Quarterfinals