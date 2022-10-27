Ellsworth Advances to Class B North Semifinals with 4-2 Win Over Foxcroft Academy [PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy Boys Soccer Quarterfinals October 27, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Ellsworth Eagles beat the #6 Foxcroft Academy Ponies 4-2 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 27th in the Class B North Quarterfinals.

Ellsworth led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Scoring for Ellsworth were

  • Cruz Coffin - 2 goals
  • Eamon MacDonald - 1 goal and 1 assist
  • Silas Montigny - 1 goal and 1 assist
  • Owen Frank - 1 assist

Scoring for Foxcroft Academy were

  • Kyle Jankunas - 1 goal
  • Carlos Rodriguez - 1 goal

Cooper Mitchell was in goal for Ellsworth while Peyton Wellman was in goal for Foxcroft Academy

The Eagles will now travel to Thomas College on Saturday to play #2 Winslow in the semifinals. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m.

Check out photos from the game

Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team hosted the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Thursday, October 27th in the Class B Boys Quarterfinals
